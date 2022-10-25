Once homeless couple embarks on a nationwide tour to help give out hot meals

FARMINGTON, N.M. – For one couple, all it took was a single act of kindness to take them out of homelessness. Now, determined to return the favor they are traveling around the country with a message: to not judge every book by its cover, but to read the story inside.

Anthony Osborne is the founder of Healing Hearts Project of America, and he told us, him and his wife are hoping to warm hearts with hot meals.

“It’s hard to put into words, I just feel bad for these people,” said Osborne.

Both Anthony, and his wife Elisabeth, were once living on the streets themselves, but that all changed when a member of their church gifted them with an RV.

“He shown my husband how to work everything and he’s like ‘why do I need to know how to work everything, it’s not like it’s mine or anything’ and they guy is like ‘yes it is, we’re gifting it to you’ we were like no way,” Elisabeth explained.

That sigh of relief became contagious.

“We have been seeing so many homeless people more than we normally would out on the streets and we decided, hey we’ve been there, so we want to help as many as we can. So we just decided to pack up our lives, hit the road,” Anthony added.

Taking with them blankets, food, and their home with an open door.

“I know how it is to be out there on the streets, and it isn’t fun. When you offer a meal and that it warms people’s hearts you know, it lets these people know that there is still people that care out there,” Anthony said.

Because when times are tough sometimes it’s the smallest acts of kindness that make the biggest difference.

“I see lots of people drive by them like they’re nothing, they are just part of the scenery, and these people don’t ask for much,” Anthony added. “They can come in have a hot meal, something to drink, some friendships, some laughs you know? TV that way, we can make them feel as normal as possible to take some of the stress away from them.”

Farmington is the third stop in their nationwide tour. So far they handed out up to 700 coats, and countless hot meals.