‘One Liner Madness’ to highlight emerging comedy scene in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dubbed “The March Madness of One Liners,” 64 Albuquerque comedians and their best one-liners will face off at the Launchpad this Sunday.

“We go from 64 comedians down to one winner and it all happens in 90 minutes. And the crowd decides who goes forward,” said Sarah Kennedy, the co-owner of Dry Heat Comedy Club in Albuquerque.

“One Liner Madness” began in New York City, where Kennedy once lived. She got to know the producers and introduced them to the Duke City when they wanted to expand to other major cities.

“They liked it so much that when I was like, ‘Come on out and bring the show,’ they were like super jazzed about it,” Kennedy said.

Last year was the first One Liner Madness in Albuquerque – and it was a hit.

“It sold out last year and we had people in the streets trying to get in,” Kennedy recalled. “This show feels like a rock concert when you’re at it, so it matches up so perfectly with what the Launchpad provides as far as an audience experience.”

This event highlights a recent revival in the Albuquerque comedy scene.

In 2022, Dry Heat became the first comedy club to open here in over a decade. Then, last year, Quezada’s Comedy Club opened, pairing local comedy performers with national performers.

“It gave a lot of locals a chance to host and open in those situations. And it runs alongside Dry Heat so perfectly. They are bringing in this amazing awesome talent. We bring in like the talent that casinos wouldn’t and you may not know about quite yet,” Kennedy said.

With Hollywood actors, writers and producers often coming to Albuquerque, Kennedy believes the future is bright for any comedian looking to launch their career here.

“I think we’re gonna end up with this like fleet of incredibly talented comedians. They will now have a very full toolbox. That could get them as far as they want to go in any other place. If they wanted to do L.A. or New York, they could do very, very well there,” Kennedy said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the One Liner Madness event or want to pick up tickets, click here. Doors open at 7 p.m. Sunday.