One-on-one with Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Sam Bregman to be the Second Judicial District Attorney, serving Bernalillo County and much of the Albuquerque metro.

Bregman has spent his career taking on high-profile criminal and civil cases and has even served as an Albuquerque city councilor.

Danielle Todesco sat down with Sam Bregman to talk about who he is and what he has envisioned for his tenure as Second Judicial District Attorney. (Click the video above to see the full interview.)