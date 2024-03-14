One-on-one with DHSEM deputy secretary

During this Women's History Month, we're shining a light on one of the women helping to lead New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s no easy task to land a job in state level leadership. It’s even harder when you’re a young woman working in a male-dominated field.

During this Women’s History Month, KOB 4 is shining a light on one of the women helping to lead New Mexico.

Deputy Cabinet Secretary of our state’s Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Ali Rye’s passion for service took her from Arkansas to Disney World, and to our state capitol.

Our conversation went beyond her title into why she fell in love with helping people during their darkest times.

