One-on-one with Eddie Nuñez: The impact of Lobo athletics

New Mexico men's basketball secured 22 wins under their belt this season -- the most since 2014.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lobo basketball is back and better than last year.

“To see it, what it is today, it’s everything we’ve been pushing for — seeing the fanbase back in there, having games sold out, having 14,000 on a 8 p.m. midweek game, that’s pretty impressive,” UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nuñez said.

New Mexico men’s basketball secured 22 wins under their belt this season — the most since 2014. With those wins also came a few near and total sellouts at The Pit. New Mexico finished as the 25th team in the country for total and average attendance for their men’s and women’s teams — both teams also claimed No. 1 attendance spots for the conference.

“34% increase last year just alone in season ticket sales, this year it’s probably going to be more than that,” Nuñez said. “What you see with our season tickets today? I mean we sold out all of our suites for the first time ever. We can sit here and say for a whole season long, we’ve had every suite sold out.”

With both Lobo men’s and women’s basketball rocking, Nuñez says this is good for all sports at UNM.

Click on the video above for the full story.