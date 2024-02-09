1-on-1 with Gov. Lujan Grisham: Addressing teen violence, CYFD reform

When it comes to the crime crisis in the Albuquerque metro, the ages of suspects and victims are getting younger and younger. Teen violence needs to be addressed, but there is no legislation focused on that during this legislative session – nor is there a collaborative effort to reform the state’s long-troubled Children, Youth, and Families Department.

SANTA FE, N.M. — When it comes to the crime crisis in the Albuquerque metro, the ages of suspects and victims are getting younger and younger.

Teen violence needs to be addressed, but there is no legislation focused on that during this legislative session – nor is there a collaborative effort to reform the state’s long-troubled Children, Youth, and Families Department.

In this interview with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, KOB 4 asks why those issues weren’t on her priority list this year.

Click on the video above for the full interview with the governor.