One-on-one with Lobo standout Aniyah Augmon
KOB 4's Lobo insider, Lee Faria, sits down with junior New Mexico point guard Aniyah Augmon to dive into her leadership qualities, where her love of the game started, and how she's feeling ahead of the 2024 Mountain West Basketball Tournament.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – KOB 4’s Lobo insider, Lee Faria, sits down with junior New Mexico point guard Aniyah Augmon to dive into her leadership qualities, where her love of the game started, and how she’s feeling ahead of the 2024 Mountain West Basketball Tournament.