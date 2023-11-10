One person killed after semi crashes into building in Moriarty

At least one person died after a semi crashed into a building in Moriarty Thursday. Investigators say the semi ran off I-40 and plowed right through the building.

Investigators say the semi ran off I-40 and plowed right through the building.

One person died, two others went to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s still unclear what caused the semi to go off the highway.

