Open burning restrictions issued for parts of San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – San Juan County officials issued open burning restrictions for portions of the county Wednesday. The move comes ahead of the critical fire weather expected this weekend in New Mexico.

Burning will only be allowed between 7 a.m. to noon in unincorporated parts of San Juan County, the City of Bloomfield, and the town of Kirtland.

Restrictions include burning cropland, fields, rangeland, debris burning, slash piles, prescribed burning, or weed burning. Those restrictions are in place until the fire risk weakens.

This does not include recreational fires, meaning charcoal grills, and wood and coal stoves in the premises of businesses and residences.

All open burning is prohibited when a Red Flag warning is in effect. Officials said this restriction will be strictly enforced.

Call 911 immediately if a fire starts.