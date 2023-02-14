Open casting call for multiple New Mexico films
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Major casting directors are hosting open casting calls for multiple productions to be filmed in New Mexico.
Alessi Hartigan Casting if offering open casting calls for background actors. Several films will start filming in March and is looking for people of all ages and ethnicities, especially Native American, Indigenous, and Hispanic com unites.
For more information visit Alessi Hartigan Casting’s website, and their Instagram account.