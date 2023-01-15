Open enrollment for health care ends Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Today is the last day for people in New Mexico to enroll in health care coverage. This applies to anyone who is not already covered with an employer, or through medicare or medicaid.

Be Well NM encourages folks to get help in enrolling as it can be a challenging process.

It held its last in-person enrollment Saturday, but people can still get one-on-one help either online or over the phone on Sunday.

“We do have our website, and it is www.bewellnm.com,” said Misti Dickens with Be Well NM. “And on there we do have options to make a phone call, our phone number, and our scheduling tool, so you can schedule a same day appointment with a certified assistor across the state.”

Bilingual representatives will also be available to help.

The deadline to enroll is Sunday at midnight.

Click here for more information.