Opening statements in trial of former APD officer facing charges for ‘unlawful arrest’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of a former APD officer facing multiple charges for an “unlawful arrest.”

In 2022, Albuquerque Police Officer Kenneth Skeens lost his job after arresting a man suspected of shoplifting at a Target.

According to APD, they fired Skeens because of his abusive and unlawful behavior. They added he had no reason to arrest the man.

Skeens faces multiple charges, including false imprisonment and filing a false police report.

