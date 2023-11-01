Operation Boo: Bernalillo County firefighters hand out candy to trick-or-treaters

This Halloween, the Bernalillo County Fire Department is making safe trick-or-treating its mission with Operation Boo.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, crews will be handing out candy and bags to trick-or-treaters at all of their fire stations.

Officials with the department say this is a way for kids to meet real firefighters and see what a fire station looks like – while hopefully inspiring the next generation of firefighters.

Here is a full list of BCFD’s stations: