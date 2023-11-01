Operation Boo: Bernalillo County firefighters hand out candy to trick-or-treaters
This Halloween, the Bernalillo County Fire Department is making safe trick-or-treating its mission with Operation Boo.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Halloween, the Bernalillo County Fire Department is making safe trick-or-treating its mission with Operation Boo.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, crews will be handing out candy and bags to trick-or-treaters at all of their fire stations.
Officials with the department say this is a way for kids to meet real firefighters and see what a fire station looks like – while hopefully inspiring the next generation of firefighters.
Here is a full list of BCFD’s stations:
- Station 30: 6697 4th St. N.W.
- Station 31: 9819 2nd St. N.W.
- Station 32: 1701 Arenal S.W.
- Station 33: 3909 Barcelona Rd. S.W.
- Station 34: 2801 Don Felipe Rd. S.W.
- Station 35: 11700 Paseo del Norte N.E.
- Station 36: 501 Bear Canyon Ln. N.W.
- Station 38: 3610 Prince St. S.E.
- Station 40: 48 Public School Rd.
- Station 41: 10838 N.M. Hwy 337
- Station 43: 4 Dressage Drive
- Station 46: 25 Frost Road