Operation School Bell supplies Roswell students with new clothes

ROSWELL, N.M. – The start of a new school year can make many students nervous, especially when they don’t have the necessary resources. Plus, it can get expensive.

Now, a nonprofit organization in Roswell is trying to help those students in need.

“We furnish from socks, underwear, shoes. We give them a gift card for shoes so that they can go down and buy a pair of shoes that fit them exact,” said Peggy Seskey, chairman of the Operation School Bell Committee.

Operation School Bell is under the Assistance League of Chaves County. It’s making it possible for students – pre-K through eighth grade in Roswell – to get new clothing just in time for school.

“Operation School Bell furnishes clothing to families that have students in need of school clothes. We furnish brand-new clothes for them, nothing used,” said Sesky.

From jeans, T-shirts, socks, and a hygiene bag – the program tries to set up students for a good school year. It’s not limited to clothes, they also have books.

“Literature, books, any kind of book, and it’s by grade appropriate. And, they can choose a book, and sometimes they’re even just pleased with a book really,” Sesky said.

Operation School Bell is available year round if needed, but you do have to go through the school first to get a referral.

“We have a form that goes to the schools, and they will fill it out, and the parents have to sign it, and they bring the children in,” said Sesky.

If you’re wondering how the program is able to afford new clothing:

“All of our funding comes from our thrift shop,” Sesky said. “We take donations from the community, sell it back to the community, and then we take that money from the used clothing – and the used everything that we have there – and then we buy new clothes for the kids.”

But Sesky says there is no price when it comes to their happiness.

“The hug you get after at the end of it is, you know, it’s worth it. It’s worth it,” said Sesky.