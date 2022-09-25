Organ Mountain HS football player ‘Abe Romero’ laid to rest

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Many throughout New Mexico are mourning the loss of a high school football player, Abe Romero.

The community gathered Saturday for the 17-year-old’s funeral. Family, friends, and hundreds of people from Las Cruces said farewell.

Romero’s teammates came in their uniforms and helped carry his casket. Friends and family remembered him as a caring young man who looked out for others.

“He would always write me letters and notes, it was just always loving. He always told me every morning that he was proud of me, and that I just need to stay on track and keep my grades up, so I’m going to do that for him.”

The Organ Mountain High School football player died last Friday several weeks after he was injured during a game.

On Friday night, the team played its first game since Romero’s death.

Las Cruces city leaders announced Sept. 22 as Abraham Romero Day to honor the number Abe wore on his jersey.