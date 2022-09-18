Organ Mountain HS football player dies Saturday after month in coma

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – One Organ Mountain High School student died Saturday next to his mother after spending three weeks in a coma.

17-year-old Abraham Romero was airlifted to El Paso after he collapsed during an Organ Mountain High School game in late August.

He spent weeks in a medically induced coma with a brain bruise, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News. It’s not clear what may have caused Romero to collapse.

There will be a candlelight vigil to honor his memory at 7 p.m. at the Organ Mountain football field. Participants are asked to bring a candle and a helium balloon.