Organizers discuss Brawl on the Bosque benefit fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you like a good boxing match benefitting a nonprofit, you may like the “Brawl on the Bosque” happening this weekend at Revel ABQ.

The “Brawl on the Bosque” is happening this Saturday, 7 p.m., at Revel. The fight benefits Ten-82, a fund helping police, fire and military personnel in times of illness or injury.

The fight is law enforcement vs. firefighters. Details on tickets and more are here and in the video above.

Ryan Tafoya, the executive director of Ten-82, stopped by with IPS officer Bryan Beck and Bosque Farms police officer Patrick Hernandez to talk about the event.