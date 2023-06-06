Organizers set dates for 2nd annual Four Corners Balloon Rally

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Organizers with the City of Farmington set the dates for its second annual Four Corners Balloon Rally, happening this fall.

The three-day rally will take place September 29-October 1. Each day, from 7-9 a.m., there will be an ascension from Lake Farmington. On September 29 and 30, from 6-8 p.m., there will be an evening balloon glow and vendors at San Juan College.

The campground at Lake Farmington will be closed for overnight stays during the event. However, if you plan to watch any launches from the lake, organizers say:

The lake access fee will be waived from 7-9 a.m. Friday-Sunday during the event

You will need to walk from the parking areas down to the launch site which is just south of the beach. The walk could be up to 3/4 of a mile

Handicap parking will be available across from the site for those with a placard

The road will be closed to through traffic past the campgrounds from 7-9 a.m. Friday-Sunday during the event

Learn more by clicking here.