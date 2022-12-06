Outdoor recreation auction offers alternative Christmas gifts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Christmas is only a few weeks away, and if you really love the outdoors there’s an auction with your name on it.

“No matter what your outdoor recreational experience or love might be, I guarantee you will find it on our auction site,” said Founder and co-director of endeavOR New Mexico, James Glover.

Glover might have just saved you a mall trip, and if you are wondering what endeavOR New Mexico is:

“Endeavor New Mexico, the state’s outdoor and recreational business alliance was formed to help grow the outdoor recreational economy in the state of New Mexico,” said Glover.

The auction is currently online to support endeavOR, where you can find things to enjoy such as the rivers, to the air, to the mountains, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Well you can find anything to Elk Trophy Hunts, river rafting, fly-fishing adventures, rainbow riders here in Albuquerque donated a hot air balloon trips,” said Glover.” You can find mountain bike excursions, snow shoeing, excursions, camping, RV. Pretty much anything, again, you like to do outdoors, including Horseback Riding, and even T or C Brewing Company donated how to make craft beer.”

But none of this would have been possible without contributors.

“So organizations such as: Rainbow Riders, we have the La Fonda Hotel, Four Seasons Rancho Encantado in Santa Fe, we have the Taos Fly Shop, Santa Fe Gliding Company, and that is just some of the organizations,” Glover said.

If you would like to learn more information about the auction, click here.