Overnight closures this week along EB I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week, a resurfacing project will close multiple eastbound lanes of I-40 and some nearby on-ramps overnight in Albuquerque.

From April 2-6, NMDOT will close multiple eastbound lanes of I-40, between University and San Mateo, during the overnight hours.

They’ll also close the Carlisle and San Mateo on-ramps and the Big-I flyover, between southbound I-25 and eastbound I-40.

Expect delays if you're traveling overnight.