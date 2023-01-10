Overnight snow possible in northern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some snow is possible overnight into Wednesday in northern New Mexico after some beautiful weather Tuesday.

Some snowfall is possible for places like Gallup, up toward Farmington and some of the northern mountainous areas.

The snowfall won’t be the main focus of what’s to come. Windy conditions will be coming to eastern New Mexico on Wednesday. That will elevate the fire risk for that area.

See what the rest of the week will be like in Eddie Garcia’s full forecast in the video above.