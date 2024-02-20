Owner of Wash Tub Laundromat talks next steps after fire

The owner of the Wash Tub Laundromat– which was used in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” – isn't giving up.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A fire destroyed the Wash Tub Laundromat over the weekend along Central Avenue. But the owner of the Wash Tub – which was used in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” – isn’t giving up.

“A lot of signs are pointing toward a homeless fire camp, but the investigation is still ongoing,” said Hunter Greene, owner of Wash Tub Laundromat.

That’s what investigators are reportedly telling Greene after fire crews spent hours getting the flames under control Sunday morning. It didn’t take long for customers to learn about the loss.

“I was shocked, I’m in complete shock because this laundry mat is always busy,” said Chris Nelson, customer.

KOB 4 saw multiple people pull up the Wash Tub Monday with their laundry in hand, only to find a roofless laundromat.

“It’s sad now to see it go, and I guess I have to find somewhere else to go,” said Philip Lucero, customer.

“From Barelas to Martineztown, Old Town, downtown all use this laundry mat. Now, unfortunately, they have to travel further to go do their laundry. But it’s not just those people, it’s been generations,” Greene said.

The laundromat has been at this corner for more than 60 years, and Greene says he is not ready to give up that legacy.

“Dealing with the insurance company, and with the City of Albuquerque- I got a call from the mayor wanting to help anyway they can. So we are looking forward to trying to rebuild this thing and that’s the goal,” said Greene.

Greene says they are still early on in the insurance process and is not sure just how long it will take.

He adds it’s important to him when they start renovating, the new Wash Tub keeps that old Route 66 character.