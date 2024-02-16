Ozempic scams are on the rise, BBB warns

As weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy become more and more popular, the Better Business Bureau says to watch out for a scam that involves websites offering them for less.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy become more and more popular, the Better Business Bureau says to watch out for a scam that involves websites offering them for less.

“What we’re seeing right now is consumers are trying to purchase Ozempic either online through social media ads or through other sources,” said Austin Calabaza, a spokesperson with Better Business Bureau New Mexico.

That’s because you need a prescription for semaglutide, so if you see a website advertising to purchase it directly – it’s likely a scam.

One New Mexico woman learned this the hard way.

“They placed the order and they received a text message from the supposed pharmacy with payment information through a digital wallet app,” Calabaza said.

More than $500 later, she never received the product and never heard from the company again.

“There is potential for more victims,” Calabaza said. “A lot of the times victims choose not to report it for, you know, fear or shame, embarrassment.”

It’s a red flag if a pharmacy or website asks you to pay through a digital wallet app like Zelle or Venmo, or via a wire transfer.

“Reputable pharmacy companies are not going to ask you to pay through untraditional methods,” Calabaza said. “If you’re unfamiliar with that pharmacy, always do your research.”

There’s also the cost of getting something counterfeit. Federal health officials warn that fake versions of the drugs have made it into the market, which can cause consumers to get infections.

“We have a global supply chain, we have medicines coming from everywhere, and a lot of times when these products are in high demand, there are counterfeiters who want to make money off of them,” Calabaza said.

Consumers waiting for the drug are urged to be patient, or risk paying the price.

