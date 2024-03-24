Parents of fallen NMSP officer Justin Hare remember their late son 

People all over the state are continuing to remember New Mexico State Police officer Justin Hare after investigators say a man shot and killed him on the side of the highway.

On Saturday night, the parents of officer Hare and the community of Moriarty gathered to honor and remember him during a candlelight vigil.

Speakers talked about Hare living and growing up in Moriarty. Everyone KOB 4 spoke to says he had a deep passion for taking care of others.

There were several law enforcement officers in attendance from several different law enforcement agencies.

Hare’s parents say they will never stop fighting for justice for their son.

“Oh, this means the world to me. When they were planning it, you have reservations with this weather if anyone will show up because it’s cold out here, and to see the number of people that showed up it means the world to me, to know that everybody loved him,” said Terry Hare.

“We’re not done here, we’re not done here. We are going to continue his legacy, Justin’s legacy, and they haven’t heard the last of him,” said Jim Hare.

A funeral will be held for Hare this Wednesday in Albuquerque. The services are at the Legacy church central campus at 11 a.m. It will be open to the public, and anyone is welcome to attend.

If you want to donate flowers, you can contact Daniel’s Family Funeral Services in Rio Rancho.