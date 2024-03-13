Partnership encourages Indigenous women to study nuclear physics

There is still a substantial gender gap in the STEM world. A recent report shows about a third of those employed were women, and very few were Indigenous.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There is still a substantial gender gap in the STEM world. A recent report shows about a third of those in the industry are women, and very few are Indigenous.

In New Mexico, there are efforts to give Native women more opportunities.

Elaina Saltclah grew up near the Four Corners area. She’s a student at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, working on a degree in physics.

“Physics, having that in my life currently and just learning more about it really helps me have a better understanding for life in general,” said Saltclah.

As a young mother, Elaina’s dreams of becoming a physicist are much closer to reality. She’s one of four students part of the Engaging Indigenous Women in Nuclear Physics program.

It’s a way to bring undergraduate Indigenous women into the world of physics.

“We’re seeing more women in STEM fields. Currently, however, when you add the Indigenous component there are far less Indigenous women and I think that is a problem that I love the lab as far as wanting to fix that,” Saltclah said.

Already in its third year, the program is a partnership between Los Alamos National Laboratory and Fort Lewis College.

It opens up opportunities for students like Jade Martinez and Julia Napora.

“So many things that I have learned that are just I never thought I would and just opportunities that I think are wonderful to see for women, especially in these male dominated industries,” said Martinez.

Building on its success, officials are going to expand the program in a new partnership with Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.

Officials with the program are also hosting a free summer physics camp in Santa Fe for young women.