Paul Weir steps down as ENMU director of athletics

PORTALES, N.M. — Paul Weir has announced he is stepping down as the Eastern New Mexico University director of athletics to assume a leadership position at Abilene Christian University Athletics in Texas.

“Thank you Greyhounds! I am so grateful to everyone in our community who has supported my family and me for the past three years. Moving to this part of the state was a blessing I will cherish forever,” Weir said in a statement. “Dr. Caldwell and Dustin Seifert, thank you, and thank you again for believing in me enough to bring me here. Good luck to our fantastic athletes, coaches, and staff, who have done and will continue to do amazing things for ENMU. To Dr Johnston and this wonderful place, I will continue to cheer for the absolute best future imaginable. God Bless and Go Greyhounds.”

“We certainly appreciate Dr. Weir’s leadership and wish him the best in this next career step,” ENMU Chancellor James Johnston said. “He has advanced our athletics department and leaves Eastern New Mexico University Athletics Programs poised to do great things in the future.”

A national search for the next athletic director will start in the near future. Weir’s resignation is effective Dec. 1.