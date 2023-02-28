Pay It 4ward: Albuquerque barber thanked for helping community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Folks come near and far to sit in Pete Maes’ barber chair, but those who are close to him will tell you that his talents go far beyond just cutting hair.

In tonight’s Pay It 4ward, we helped a man with a deep devotion for his community.

Arturo Sais and Claudine Montano say it began decades ago when they first met Dianne and Pete Maes.

“He got me involved with El Ranchito De Los Ninos. He was working with the orphanage, and that’s got to be 20 years ago, and then he’s been my barber too, but that’s how I got to know him,” said Sais, Pay It 4ward nominator.

Over the years, Dianne and Pete never stopped serving, whether it was at the orphanage or giving free haircuts to people in assisted living facilities.

“They’ll go on there and make them look pretty, they’ll make they feel good about themselves, that enhances their self-esteem,” said Sais.

Or sending supplies to Mora when wildfires ravaged Pete’s hometown.

“They were taking food, water, clothing,” Sais said.

So, Arturo and Claudine called KOB 4 to help them give back to their selfless friends with $400.

