Pay It 4ward: Choirmaster recognized for decades long devotion to Highland Senior Center choir group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Nancy Lewis found her place in the Highland Senior Center choir back in 2015, playing the keys. She came for the community but stayed for Connie Devers.

“That’s Connie she’s just a go getter,” said Lewis, Pay It 4ward nominator.

The pair hit it off.

“She’s been through a lot of things, and she just keeps pushing on and pushing on. She has that personality ‘I’ve gotta keep going, I’ve gotta keep going,'” Lewis said.

Devers has been volunteer directing the group for the past 40 years. The group performs at assisted living homes across Albuquerque, all under Connie’s cue, even during her toughest times.

“Connie had lost her eldest son three years ago about and then a couple of months ago she lost her youngest son, and she just keeps soldiering on through a lot of things that have happened,” said Lewis.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward to Devers.

“You’ve gone through a lot of things. A whole lot of things and you just keep on going. And I just love you and you’re so sweet,” said Lewis. “Thank you is such a little word for so much. Thank you.”

