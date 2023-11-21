Pay It 4ward: Coach honored for keeping club sports affordable

Let's face it, children club sports can get expensive. From the shoes, to the jerseys, to the travel – it adds up.

Tonight’s Pay It 4ward helps a man who’s trying to change that for families.

Coach Greg Sweet runs his practice like any other club volleyball coach. The only thing missing is a hefty club ball price tag.

“He just has a lot of heart and really wants to help out the kids,” said Lisa Yuka and Jazlyn Yuka, Pay It 4ward nominators.

Lisa Yuka and her daughter, Jazlyn, met Sweet last year when he was coaching at Jazlyn’s middle school.

He extended an invite to join the D.C. Underground Volleyball Club in the off season.

“I think he’s a very fun coach, I think he’s very inspiring, and he knows how to teach kids and motivate them to do things,” said Lisa. “Unlike other coaches, he just tries to make it as fun as possible.”

Lisa says his extra effort doesn’t go unnoticed.

“He just really does a good service for the community, and he really deserved that recognition, and we just wanted to show our appreciation for him and all he does for the community,” Lisa said.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward.

