Pay It 4ward: Couple honored for teaching free faith-based karate classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It might look like your typical karate class, but this class goes beyond physical exercise.

“It’s mind body and soul, so we’re not just focusing on their physical ability,” said Crystal Sedillo.

Crystal Sedillo started classes at her church a few years ago.

“My daughter was actually going through a rough time at school, and she was getting a little depressed, and I was looking for something for her to do. It really turned her around,” said Sedillo. “Life is gonna come at you sideways every single day.”

The Warrior Faith Ministries leaders – Spencer and Becca Fusselman – helped in her turnaround too.

“They’re amazing, truly. They don’t have children of their own, but their knack with children is absolutely amazing. They treat every single child like they are their own,” Sedillo said.

The classes have equal emphasis on mind, body, and soul. If you’re a Christian, there’s a biblical aspect. If you’re not, you can still expect a life skills aspect.

“They just pour into them good life values. You know, like respect, integrity, and stuff like that,” said Sedillo.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

