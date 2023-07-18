Pay It 4ward: Heroic FedEx employee thanked for helping save woman’s life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – What would you do if you or a loved one suffered a serious fall when no one was around to help?

The pain and terror became a reality for a New Mexico woman who almost lost hope during her time of need – until a Good Samaritan came along.

For her hero’s selfless and quick action, KOB 4 helps the grateful woman and her daughter Pay It 4ward.

“I was going out, and I tripped,” said Maria Torres, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Torres knew instantly her arm was broken, and she couldn’t get up.

“I just kept yelling and yelling ‘Help, help.’ And nobody would pass by because their windows were up, and there’s always people walking down my road. And at that time there was nobody, so I just kept yelling, ‘Help, help, help,” said Torres.

For two hours, Torres was on the ground in the hot sun in front of her Peralta home, praying for a miracle.

“I said, ‘Dear Lord, please send someone to come and help me,’ and thank God the FedEx driver was delivering a package, and said, ‘Ma’am, are you OK?'” Torres said.

Daryll Dominguez didn’t hesitate to call 911 and Maria’s daughter Terri. Then, he held a nearby table over Torres to shield her from the sun until help arrived.

“The outcome led to dislocated elbow, chipped elbow and two broken ribs,” said Torres. “If it weren’t for him, I probably would’ve lost my mom.”

A tragedy avoided because of the kindness and care of a complete stranger.

Torres was in the hospital for two days and continues to recover from her fall. But she did not let her injuries stop her from meeting KOB 4 to Pay It 4ward.

