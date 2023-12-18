Pay it 4ward Hotline: Locker 505 asks for donations

KOB is partnering with Locker #505 this Tuesday to help them keep the kids of Albuquerque in clothes they like and can be proud to wear to school.

After facing a break-in just before the holidays for the second year in the row, the staff of Locker #505 are determined to do everything they can to help. That is why they will be taking your calls Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Locker #505 staff will be ready to take your donations and answer your questions about other ways you can help – donation of gently used clothes, your time, or even by shopping on Amazon!

Watch KOB Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the numbers to call, or visit Locker #505’s website to donate.