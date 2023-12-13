Pay it 4ward Hotline: Roadrunner Food Bank donations being matched

KOB 4 is partnering with Roadrunner Food Bank once again Wednesday to help them continue to provide their crucial help to New Mexican families this winter.

During the month of December, the first $125,000 in donations will be matched by partners. They include the Abram and Ray Foundation, Jackalope, and Smith’s Food and Drug Stores.

With the matching donation, every dollar you donate can provide 10 meals to families in New Mexico, instead of the normal five.

To donate over the phone, please watch KOB 4 from 5-7 p.m. for the numbers to call. You can also donate online.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, Roadrunner Food Bank is always ready to connect you to the best resource in your area. The RRFB website has all the information you need about where you can Find Help and ways to donate money, food, or your time!