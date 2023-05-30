Pay It 4ward: ‘Literacy queen’ honored by fellow library volunteer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Pay it 4ward is for all the book lovers out there. We’re paying it 4ward to Mrs. Lamb, “the literacy queen of the metro.”

“We have kids banging down the door to check out the library, we can’t keep them away,” said Suzanne Gonzalez, a librarian at Sierra Vista Elementary for the past eight years.

Gonzalez says they’re not just banging down the door for books.

“They just, you know, they just adore Mrs. Lamb,” she says.

Mrs. Lamb has been volunteering at the library for the past 30 years – long after her own kids came and went from the school.

“She has helped me create an atmosphere that’s fun and that’s what our goal was for the library to be,” Gonzalez said.

Mrs. Lamb’s love for literacy also made an impact on John Hockert. He’s a fellow volunteer who tutors young students.

“She is a literacy hero. Hundreds, if not thousands, of kids, have experienced that magic moment when they’ve picked up the book that touches their hearts and catches them. It helps the joy of reading catch fire for them. She has donated hundreds of books paying out of her own pocket. She has donated prize money for reading contests. Also, she has taught the kids how the library works,” Hockert said.

That’s why he nominated Mrs. Lamb for Pay it 4ward.

See the big moment in the video above.