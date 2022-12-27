Pay It 4ward: Local barber thanked for mentoring teens in addiction recovery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – “Look good, feel good.” That’s one of many mantras to live by on Serenity Mesa’s campus that serves teenagers in addiction recovery.

In this Pay It 4ward episode, we show you one man who helps those in the program do both.

Hugo Delgado has been cutting hair since 2007.

“I tried going to other jobs, but I just end up back cutting hair,” said Delgado.

Delgado has been volunteering at Serenity Mesa for years, giving haircuts to teenagers in recovery.

“I’ve never had somebody come back and say they either got a bad haircut or had a bad time with him,” said Eric Saavedra, Pay It 4ward nominator.

Saavedra is the program manager at Serenity Mesa. He sees the power in the small things.

“Looking and feeling good as they’re making those transitions and changes is always something that is really needed for these guys,” said Saavedra. “Some of them it’s been a long time since they’ve been able to look at themselves and feel really good.”

Once a month, Delgado gives them that opportunity.

“Sometimes it’s eight haircuts sometimes it’s four, but it never really matters to him,” Saavedra said.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

“We thank you for all that you do for our kids,” said Saavedra.

“Man that’s so cool, thank you guys,” said Delgado.

Because Delgado does more than just cut hair, he’s considered a mentor, confidant, and friend to teens in the program.

“Your mentorship and what you do for them really impacts them on a level that sometimes you don’t get to see,” Delgado said.

He says his wife serves as motivation for volunteering too.

“She had a brother pass away from a heroin overdose when he was 19, his name was Paul Marquez, and she kinda inspired me to be a part of this, so I kinda do it for her too,” said Delgado.