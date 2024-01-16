Pay It 4ward: Local company owner thanked for giving back to his employees

The giving season doesn't have to end when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve.

Paying It 4ward has become an easy year-round effort for one local business because “pay” is right in its name.

The Payday office looks a lot like any other one, housing about 50 employees. People can find Lisa Bodie in her own corner of it every day.

“We do payroll, benefits like medical dental services, we do HR services,” said Lisa Bodie, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

But the community benefits the staff spreads every holiday season go beyond medical and dental coverage.

“We go out, and we are angels on the streets, and bless someone who needs the $100. And so we’ve done that every single year,” said Bodie.

The money comes from Payday owner Andy Siegel, who hands out about $5,000 every year to his employees. The only rule is: hand it over to someone who needs it.

“You’re soul-searching and trying to figure out who you want to give it to. And then you just feel grateful to be able to help someone, right? So it could be someone whose homeless, someone who just needs to pay their rent. Whatever it is, but he includes us in this, and that’s what’s really great,” Bodie said. “I just felt that I wanted to show him that we appreciate him for all he does for Albuquerque.”

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

