Pay It 4ward: Local couple thanked for supporting bereaved parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mother’s Day this past weekend was a joyous time for many New Mexicans. But for parents who’ve lost their children, it can be a reminder of their darkest days.

One Albuquerque couple knows just how dark those days can be and the relief of meeting someone who’s been there too.

“They open their hearts and their home to us, and we all share our grief,” said Lina Martellaro, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Martellaro lost her daughter almost three years ago in an unexpected tragedy.

“I was in a very bad shape, and my hairdresser told me about DJ, that I needed to meet with her,” said Martellaro.

She didn’t know it at the time, but that meeting would change her life.

“I met DJ having coffee, and told her about my daughter’s tragic demise. And she listens, and she just, she’s all heart, and then she invited me to come and join the group,” Martellaro said.

DJ and John Warren know better than most how truly heart-wrenching losing a child can be.

“They lost their daughter more than 20 years ago, in a tragic accident, a drunk driver,” said Martellaro.

For decades, the Warrens have opened their home to other families who lost their children.

Martellaro says they usually host two big events a year, including a backyard barbecue. It’s a bittersweet gathering, giving heartbroken parents a place to share their grief.

“When you share your feelings, when you talk about it, it helps,” said Martellaro.

Mark Broughton is just one of the more than 100 parents the Warren’s invited over through the years.

“You never move on from tragically losing your child, you learn to operate at your new reality, and you’ll learn to be functional and productive in society still. But people here understand and people on the outside really don’t,” said Broughton.

Martellaro and Broughton say the Warrens do everything from the goodness in their hearts, and they think it’s time to Pay It 4ward.

