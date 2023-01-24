Pay It 4ward: Local fourth grader thanks teacher

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a special Albuquerque classroom where fun is built into the daily lesson plan.

Giuli Frendak found out how Mrs. Mac gets it done in this week’s Pay It 4ward.

Who said learning can’t be fun?

“Sometimes teachers are tough on you, and they don’t make it very easy. She makes learning a lot more fun easier, and she’s just a really great teacher,” said

Chloe Cordova nominated Mrs. Mac’s for Pay It 4ward not once, but twice. Once when she had Mrs. Mac for third grade, and again when Mrs. Mac moved up a grade with the same class.

And Mrs. Mac’s class of fourth graders wouldn’t change it for the world.

“Would you say she’s your favorite teacher you’ve ever had?”

“Yeah”

“I think that’s the biggest compliment you can get as a teacher as an educator is when students say thank you,” said Carissa Cantrell, principal of Horizon Academy West.

So we interrupted a lesson on fractions to help Pay It 4ward with $400.

