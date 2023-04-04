Pay It 4ward: Man thanked for helping orphaned children and caregivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week’s episode of Pay It 4ward introduces you to a man who started worldwide efforts to help children in Albuquerque.

“People ask me if I’m the owner, I say ‘No, I don’t own it, the abandoned kids of the world own this shop,’” said Gary Mahboub.

Because all of the proceeds go right to the orphans in Albuquerque, and across 12 other countries.

The Orphans Exchange thrift store is one of 14 programs within the “Friends of the Fatherless” organization.

“I’ve had a really pleasant blessed life, and it’s time to give back. The season of life for me is a time to just pour out,” Mahboub said.

Mahboub leads 19 caregiver teams worldwide.

“That go out and find abandoned kids in dumps and plantations and slavery camps, and they feed them a meal and tell them they’re important, and they’re loved,” said Mahboub.

And he does most of it from Albuquerque.

“He’s just a light in the world and I think more people like him would just make our community better,” said Elizabeth Montoya.

Elizabeth Montoya recently got involved with Friends of the Fatherless. She says it opened her eyes in so many ways.

“He gives hope to the abandoned children in our community and worldwide. He gives hope to the caregivers,” said Montoya.

Friends of the Fatherless shows up to seven shelters in the metro weekly, and 20 total across New Mexico alone.

“He never stops! The man never stops,” Montoya said.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.