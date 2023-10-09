Pay It 4ward: Man thanked for picking up trash on popular Albuquerque trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On any given morning, you’ll find plenty of folks enjoying the three-mile loop trail circling the Albuquerque Academy.

On Mondays and Fridays, you’ll find best friends doing their part to keep that trail clean.

“This is kind of it’s, you know, somewhere between city property and Academy property, but we thought if we take care of it, it’s a win for the whole neighborhood,” said John Henderson, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Henderson is one half of the duo who spend up to three hours every week picking up trash and pulling weeds off the trail.

He says that’s all because of Larry Stroup.

“About three and a half years ago, he got hooked on this, and we’ve been doing it ever since. And that just started off just for the exercise, and then he got compulsive about the trash, and then it went to getting weeds. And so, I just think it’s a marvelous thing,” said Henderson.

Henderson says they convinced the city to install trash cans along the trail to help them out, and they have no plans on taking a break anytime soon.

“If you don’t see us on Monday and Friday, it’s because one of us croaked out or just got to the point we couldn’t do it,” Henderson said.

Before that day comes, he wanted to make sure Stroup’s dedication was recognized.

“He never thinks about anyone doing anything for him. It’s always do things for others,” he said. “So I just thought, it’s time we Pay It 4ward, as you guys call it, and show him a little appreciation.”