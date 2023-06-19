Pay It 4ward: Marine veteran and JROTC instructor thanked for service to community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tonight, KOB 4 Pays It 4ward to a man who refuses to take credit for some impressive accomplishments.

He’s taken the JROTC program at a local high school to new heights, garnering them national attention, while most importantly teaching them how to be good people.

“This guy is just wonderful. He served our country for a whole career in the United States Marine Corps, and when he retired, he came to Albuquerque,” said Daniel Klein, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Which is where Master Sgt. Pedro Chamorro continues to serve his community as the Junior ROTC supervisor for Cibola High School.

“He has sacrificed so much time away from his own family still, to mentor our kids,” said Klein.

Children like Daniel Klein’s granddaughter, and high school senior Adrian Goins.

“He’s been there through the thick and thin, and we had a lot of hard times this year,” said Adrian Goins. “It’s good to see and know that he’s there for you.”

“He’s worked so much with our kids, making them so good at what they do,” said Klein. “They just got back from the national championship in Daytona, Florida. And one of the Junior ROTC teams from Cibola took second place for the entire nation. Even if they didn’t win trophies, he makes them into good people, and that’s just the best thing about sergeant Chamorro. “

For helping his children earn their award, Klein and Goins thought he deserved one of his own.

“We just want an opportunity to give him back and what we heard about Pay It 4ward, and we thought it’d be a great opportunity,” said Goins.

Paying It 4ward with $400.

Watch the video above for more.