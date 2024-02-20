Pay It 4ward: Movie theater owner thanked for showcasing small films

For decades, the Guild Cinema in Nob Hill has been a trusted home for those smaller movies. There's one man making sure it stays that way.

“He shows films would not get shown in Albuquerque, otherwise foreign films, independent films, locally-made films,” said Thomas Heady, Pay It 4ward nominator “This is the only place basically the only place I go to see film now.”

Heady knows he’s not alone. The Guild Cinema has been screening all types of movies from the heart of Nob Hill since the 60s.

Heady says it wouldn’t be here today without Keif Henley.

“I owe him a lot and every filmmaker and artists. Everyone in Albuquerque owes him a lot for doing what he does. Because none of this would be done without him here,” said Heady.

Henley bought the theater back in 2004 and has spent the last 20 years doing what he can to keep it open. It survived recessions, the ART project construction, and the pandemic.

“He kind of does it all on a shoestring budget in a tiny space,” Heady said. “He loves film and music, and he loves to be able to give it to other people, which is what he does.”

Heady thought it was time to give him something back. So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

