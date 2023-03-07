Pay It 4ward: Nonprofit founder helps transform lives after incarceration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Imagine this: a judgment-free zone where you’re handing a second chance as soon as you walk through the door. Believe it or not, it exists in downtown Albuquerque.

Giuli Frendak helps Pay it 4ward to the woman who hands out those second chances.

The mission of Wings for Life is to help families put their lives back together after incarceration – and work toward a life without crime.

James Lechtenberger joined the organization a few years ago. Founder Ann Edenfield Sweet’s ability to help change lives has stuck with him since day one.

Click on the video above for the surprise.