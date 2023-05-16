Pay It 4ward: Nonprofit leader thanked for helping feed Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – There’s an organization in Las Vegas that’s proving even in our post-pandemic world, the need is still there.

This week’s Pay It 4ward helps a leader of a special dining room doubling as a community service.

Two meals, no questions asked, if El Comedor has it, it’s on the table for the Las Vegas community.

“For anyone. Anyone and everyone is invited,” said Ralph Marquez, Pay It 4ward nominator.

The community-based kitchen of volunteers prepares fresh meals twice a week, and offers fresh produce and nonperishables.

Ralph Marquez volunteered at El Comedor during the pandemic, that’s when he met Laurie Sandoval.

“Behind every successful organization there is a driving force, and she is it,” said Marquez.

Simply put, she keeps the operation running smoothly. Sandoval receives donations, sorts, stores, cooks, and cleans.

“She is one amazing person. Amazing,” said Marquez. “You can count on Laurie to be there, you can count on her guidance, and we’re just so grateful for her. She doesn’t stop. She just doesn’t stop. It’s incredible.”

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

Watch the video above for more.