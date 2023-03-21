Pay It 4ward: Nonprofit thanked for helping senior citizens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If your parents or grandparents were struggling, how would you want them to be treated? That’s the question guiding Silver Horizons’ mission.

Silver Horizons is a nonprofit isn’t your typical market, it’s for senior citizens only, and it’s all free.

“There aren’t very many organizations that take care of seniors,” said Tom Simic.

But Silver Horizons is a diamond in the rough.

Simic noticed the good work.

“Does an awful lot for low-income seniors,” said Simic.

And the man leading the group who does it – Ron Hidalgo.

“He does a lot you know? If anyone needs anything he’s there,” Simic said.

From utility bills, to home projects, to groceries, Hidalgo and Silver Horizons are there.

So, Simic decided to Pay It 4ward with $400, and an extra surprise.

