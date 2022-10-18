Pay It 4ward: Retired Albuquerque teacher recognized for dedication to helping children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tonight’s Pay It Forward is to a teacher who left the classroom only to find out she just couldn’t stay away.

Carol Ostlund has dedicated her life to the kids, she’s a retired teacher but not really. Ostlund runs an after school tutoring program for dozens of Montezuma Elementary students.

“I don’t know anybody who can do what she does,” said Clara peer. “She has to keep all of the tutors lined up so every child has their own tutor.”

Clara Speer is one of those tutors.

“I was a high school teacher, so I don’t know, but she knows exactly how to marshal children and get them listening and what words to use and she’s wonderful,” Speer said.

All that marshaling paid off, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

Watch the video above to see and hear Ostlund’s reaction.