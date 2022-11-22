Pay it 4ward: Retired nurse thanked for helping recognize veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In this week’s Pay it 4ward, we want to take a moment to recognize a retired cardiac nurse who never stopped putting heart into her work and into our community.

This retired nurse spends her time making quilts for those who have bravely served our country. Those who serve alongside her say there is no one more deserving of this week’s Pay It 4ward.

“The mission of the Quilts of Valor is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” said Pat Forshaw.

That’s exactly what Forshaw has done with the “Happy Scrappers” in Albuquerque. Together they’ve covered close to 300 veterans in Quilts of Valor over the past eight years.

“I don’t know anyone that works harder than Pat, she receives a war of the nominations, and then she researches the veterans and gets all their information and incorporates it into programs,” said Karen Palmer, Pay it 4ward nominator.

She also organizes fundraisers for all the materials the group needs.

“She just works tirelessly, and she keeps us organized,” said Palmer. “She doesn’t take time off for for herself or anything.”

Before quilting, Palmer was a cardiac nurse. Now, instead of the hearts of her patients, she cares for the hearts of veterans.

“She’s just the most deserving person I ever I’ve ever met,” Palmer said.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

“Hi Pat, we’ve got a surprise for you. As a thank you for all that you do for Quilts of Valor, you’ve been selected for the Pay it 4ward award,” said Palmer.

“Okay, thank you! This will go into our group fund. It is truly an honor what we do for our veterans and active service members,” said Forshaw. “They have served for us and have laid down their life, and so this is what we do. We hope to bring healing. We have awarded so many Vietnam veterans and so many times they’ve had tears and said, ‘This is the first time anyone has said thank you.'”

The power of Paying It 4ward.

“I don’t do it for money, nor fame, I don’t do it for personal gain. I volunteer to lend a hand to the veteran who served his land,” Forsaw said. “My rewards are tucked deep in my heart to let you know, I’ve done my part for helping veterans foreign dear and proud to be a volunteer, and that’s who we are!”