Pay It 4ward: Roswell group thanked for bringing adults with developmental disabilities together

Once a month, this group of adults with developmental disabilities gets together for a party down in Roswell. There's food, fun activities, and lots of dancing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We all learned the importance of social interaction during the pandemic.

But even during the best of times, it’s difficult for adults with developmental disabilities to find those connections, especially when they live in the more rural parts of New Mexico.

Tonight, KOB 4 Pays It Forward to a pair of women in Roswell who are hosting a party with a purpose.

“I enjoy it, it gives me something to do,” said David Suber, a Caring Hearts attendee.

It’s a social club for a group of people who aren’t always given a place to be themselves.

“We all are social creatures, everybody wants to be part of a group or a community, so that’s why this says this is important for my son,” said Patricia Gull, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Patricia son has cerebral palsy. He’s non-verbal and can’t move well on his own. But at Caring Hearts, he’s just another member of the gang.

“His face lights up, and he’s happy to see his friends, and everybody’s happy to see him,” said Gull.

This community didn’t come together on its own. Sara Baraza started the monthly meetings in her backyard during the pandemic lockdowns.

“One thing that was taken away was that we were able to get together and have fun,” said Sara Baraza, a Pay It 4ward nominee.

Mary Salazar suggested moving it to a local church, where the group grew to 75 members.

“We’ve had people come from Santa Fe, Carlsbad, Artesia, and Dexter,” said Salazar.

While they have no plans on slowing down, Gull figured it was time to honor the women for everything they’ve built so far.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

