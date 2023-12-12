Pay It 4ward: Ruidoso woman thanked for spreading the joy of clogging

There are a lot of ways to give back to the community, but you probably never thought clogging would make the list.

Tonight’s Pay It 4ward helps a woman sharing the joy of dance.

“It’s kind of like tap dance, but it’s a lot more different steps. It’s more like Irish dancing,” said Sebrina Lundquist, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Lundquist started taking classes at the Ruidoso Community Center just one year ago.

“I was totally blind to everything. It just looked like fun. So I joined in and she taught me,” said Lundquist.

At least four times a week, you’ll find Shirley Donaldson teaching the steps to community members like Lundquist.

She offers classes for beginners, intermediate dancers, and the seasoned cloggers – all of them are completely free.

“It’s my turn to sort of give back. I started clogging in 1991, I was only two. And when I retired I said you know, I have the music. I have the equipment I’m not, I don’t want to charge anything. I want to do this, and it has been such a reward, such a joy,” Donaldson said.

It’s been five years since Donaldson brought clogging to Ruidoso, and while the dancers keep improving, they say something is getting worse.

“Sometimes her headphone goes out and her batteries run out, and she needs a new headset,” said Lundquist.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

