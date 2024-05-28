Pay It 4ward: Telephone museum volunteer honored for passing down knowledge

It may be hard to remember a time before smartphones. They're an essential part of our daily lives, but they're just the latest chapter in the telephone story, which started all the bay back in the 1800s.

No one knows that story better than an Albuquerque man who’s donating his time and knowledge to anyone who wants to listen.

“The museum was started probably almost 30 years ago,” said Tom Rostkowsk, a Pay It 4ward nominator. “We need to tell the story of what was here before the cell phone, and how it evolved and the technologies that rolled out.”

Rostkowski spent decades working in the telephone industry, and knows all the ins and outs of the vintage tech. He’ll be the first to tell you that’s not what makes the Telephone Museum of New Mexico shine.

“Tom has just been a human dynamo,” said Rostkowski. “He’s done just about everything. He’s maintained the exhibits, he’s made items for the gift shop. And he’s taken hundreds and hundreds of people on tour, talking about the telephone story.”

It’s a story 91-year-old Tom Baker lived and breathed. Baker started volunteering at the museum 20 years ago, and Rostkowski says you’ll find him there at least three days a week, if not more.

“He never says no. Maybe he’s off on a Wednesday, but there’s going to be a big tour, young school children coming in, and he’ll come in and give his time for that,” said Rostkowski.

After years of donating his time, and sharing his knowledge, Rostkowski says it’s time to Pay It 4ward.

